Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

SU stock opened at C$38.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$26.29 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$53.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.64.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.8899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

