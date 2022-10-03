Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital cut Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.
Sunlight Financial Trading Up 14.8 %
Sunlight Financial stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.