Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital cut Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Sunlight Financial Trading Up 14.8 %

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunlight Financial by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

