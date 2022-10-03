Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 107,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

