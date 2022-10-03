Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 11.2% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 2,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Symbotic Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,400,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

