Synthetix Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $551.02 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00011761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 11% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
