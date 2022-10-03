Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $53,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. 376,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,709. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

