Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $340.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23), with a volume of 15649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.50 ($4.55).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of £209.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.53.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

