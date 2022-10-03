Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

NYSE NOC traded up $14.48 on Monday, hitting $484.80. 9,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average of $466.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.