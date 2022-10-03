Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.18. 231,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.