Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $456.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

