Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

