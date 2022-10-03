Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.50. 9,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

