Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $106.18. 124,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.