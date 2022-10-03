Ten Sixty Four Limited (X64) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Ten Sixty Four Limited (ASX:X64 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ten Sixty Four Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and sale of gold and silver properties. It holds interests in the Co-O Gold project that covers an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in central-eastern Mindanao, the Philippines; and the Royal Crowne Vein prospect, the Saugon Gold project, and the Tailings project located in the Philippines.

