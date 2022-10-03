Ten Sixty Four Limited (X64) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Ten Sixty Four Limited (ASX:X64 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.
Ten Sixty Four Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Ten Sixty Four Company Profile
