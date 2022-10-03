Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

TEX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

