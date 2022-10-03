Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

