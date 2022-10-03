TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) PT Lowered to $19.00

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 470.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 462.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

