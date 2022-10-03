Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $143.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

THLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $21.91 on Monday. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

