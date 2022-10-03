The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Shayne & CO. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shayne & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.0% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,006. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

