The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:BA traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.71. 91,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.