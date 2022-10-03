The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Cap Achieves $2.03 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ genesis date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Crypto Prophecies’ official website is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

