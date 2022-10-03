The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBSEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BB Seguridade Participações from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised BB Seguridade Participações from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.05.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações ( OTCMKTS:BBSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 77.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

