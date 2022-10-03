The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $251.00 price target on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.69.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $323.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.04. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $556.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.