The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($22.45) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

United Internet Price Performance

ETR UTDI traded up €0.21 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €19.26 ($19.65). The stock had a trading volume of 255,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.13 and its 200 day moving average is €27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. United Internet has a twelve month low of €19.31 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €36.15 ($36.89).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

