The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Target Price to $18.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE JHG traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,501. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,965,000 after buying an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

