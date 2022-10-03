The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 921,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $53.46.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies
In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
Featured Stories
