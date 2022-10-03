The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 921,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

