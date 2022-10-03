The LGL Group (LGL) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare The LGL Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 42.96% -28.54% -25.94% The LGL Group Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million $14.64 million 4.88 The LGL Group Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 39.68

This table compares The LGL Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The LGL Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. The LGL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group’s peers have a beta of -1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The LGL Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group Competitors 74 243 439 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.15%. Given The LGL Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The LGL Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

The LGL Group peers beat The LGL Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

