Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 328,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,766. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

