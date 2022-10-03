Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 59,265 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.73% of NiSource worth $86,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 189,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,211. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

