Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,648 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group worth $50,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after buying an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 134,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

