Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 139,978 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $48,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. 27,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,972. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

