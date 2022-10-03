Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $124.28 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,824 shares during the period. Post makes up 2.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $124,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Post by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

