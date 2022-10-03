Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $124.28 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,824 shares during the period. Post makes up 2.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $124,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Post by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Post stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48.
Several research firms have commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
