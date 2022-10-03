Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $38.03 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,029 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $38,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

