Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $91.53 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,494 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Arch Capital Group worth $91,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 501,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,797,000 after buying an additional 469,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 233,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

