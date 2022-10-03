Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,711,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.63% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. 20,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.