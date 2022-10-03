Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 155,444 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $54,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.