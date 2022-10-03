Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 53,976 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.39% of Berry Global Group worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,352. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

