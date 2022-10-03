Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,262 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $75,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IAC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of IAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of IAC by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.08. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

