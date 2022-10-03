TON Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,671.00 (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $18,671.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.
TON Token Coin Profile
TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,180 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.
Buying and Selling TON Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.