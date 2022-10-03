Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading 8.3% Higher

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 87,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 100,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

Trackwise Designs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.67.

About Trackwise Designs

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

