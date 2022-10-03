TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,356.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $16,356.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $2,873.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03.

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $9,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2,254 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $3,876.88.

On Thursday, July 14th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,187 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $13,008.47.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 178,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,011. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

