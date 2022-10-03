Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 99,314 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical volume of 42,833 put options.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,534,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vale

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

