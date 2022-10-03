Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits Market Cap of $990,466.00

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $990,466.00 and $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Tranche Finance is tranche.finance. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

