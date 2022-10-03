Tribe Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $213.40 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

