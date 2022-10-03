Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.10 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.