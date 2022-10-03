Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.49. 317,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

