Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Up 2.4%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.37 and last traded at C$34.20. Approximately 55,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 127,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1224566 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

