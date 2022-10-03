Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.58

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 35177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $558.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72,597 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.