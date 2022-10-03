TriumphX Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TriumphX is triumphx.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

