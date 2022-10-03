TRONbetDice (DICE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.81 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.32 or 1.00043762 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080227 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

